49ers' George Kittle Underwent X-Ray on Foot Injury; No Fracture Found

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of good news as tight end George Kittle's X-ray on his foot injury found no fractures, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after his team's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The tight end exited the game in the fourth quarter, moments after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his way to the locker room with an ankle injury:

Kittle had two receptions for 39 yards in the loss. He will undergo further testing Monday.

Kittle had been limited by a knee sprain and a bone bruise suffered in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The injury kept him out for the next two games before he returned in Week 4.

The 27-year-old remains a star when healthy, totaling 474 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 37 catches so far in 2020.

Kittle continues to show that he is one of the best players in the NFL at his position. The 2017 fifth-round pick had over 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two years, earning Pro Bowl selections each season.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 2019 after totaling 85 catches for 1,053 yards, leading the 49ers in each category as the squad finished 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl.

The injuries to start 2020 have been part of a brutal string of luck for San Francisco, which has already lost key players Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season. Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman and others also missed games in the first month of the season.

The tight end depth also took a hit when Jordan Reed suffered an MCL injury in Week 3. He was placed on injured reserve and expected to miss six to eight weeks.