Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Pacers Star 'Looking to Move On' from Indiana

Victor Oladipo has one year remaining on his contract with the Indiana Pacers, but he is reportedly "looking to move on" this offseason, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Weiss speculated the guard could be part of a trade with the Boston Celtics, sending Gordon Hayward near his home in Indiana in a package that also includes draft picks.

Oladipo has earned two All-Star selections in three years with the Pacers but was inconsistent in 2019-20 while recovering from a quad injury that cost him about a full year of action. He finished the season averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The 28-year-old was better in the playoffs with an average of 17.8 points per game, including three 20-point efforts in four games, but he was still the third option behind Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren on a team that was swept in the first round.

His role could be reduced even more when Domantas Sabonis returns from injury.

Losing out on shots for a franchise that has lost nine straight playoff games and has five straight first-round exits is likely enough to cause anyone to consider other opportunities.

At his best, Oladipo can be a go-to option as he proved during his breakout 2017-18 season, when he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player. The former Magic and Thunder player averaged 23.1 points per game that season, adding 4.3 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals.

Despite just one year remaining on his contract, there hasn't been much talk of an extension.

"We don't feel any rush to make any quick decision on Victor," Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard said last month, per J. Michael of the Indy Star. "...It will be up to him. He will have the choice. It's his first time to have autonomous choice. He can go and do whatever he wants."

One option could be the New York Knicks, who have reportedly been targeting the guard since at least May, per Sam Amico of Sports Illustrated.

With the Celtics and others potentially also looking at trades, it seems Oladipo and the Pacers will have options regarding his future.