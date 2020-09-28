    Video: Dwyane Wade Calls Out Paul Pierce After Heat Beat Celtics in NBA Playoffs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2020

    Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce, right, attempts to steal the ball from Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 12, 2014 in Miami. The Nets defeated the Heat 96-95. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Dwyane Wade, who won three championships in his career to Paul Pierce's one, now has even more bragging rights in his rivalry with the former Boston Celtics star.

    After the Miami Heat defeated Boston in Sunday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and clinched a spot in the NBA Finals, Wade called out The Truth:

    There is a history in place that extends beyond their battles on the court. In 2019, Pierce said he was easily a better player than Wade during their careers. Pierce also has a history of chirping at Wade's friend, LeBron James.

    As for the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between their two former teams, Pierce said the Heat were untested in the playoffs going into the series even though they knocked out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

    Miami got the last laugh, and Wade made sure his former rival knew about it.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like