Video: Dwyane Wade Calls Out Paul Pierce After Heat Beat Celtics in NBA Playoffs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade, who won three championships in his career to Paul Pierce's one, now has even more bragging rights in his rivalry with the former Boston Celtics star.

After the Miami Heat defeated Boston in Sunday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and clinched a spot in the NBA Finals, Wade called out The Truth:

There is a history in place that extends beyond their battles on the court. In 2019, Pierce said he was easily a better player than Wade during their careers. Pierce also has a history of chirping at Wade's friend, LeBron James.

As for the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between their two former teams, Pierce said the Heat were untested in the playoffs going into the series even though they knocked out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami got the last laugh, and Wade made sure his former rival knew about it.