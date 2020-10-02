DeSean Jackson Ruled Out for Eagles vs. 49ers with Hamstring Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team listed Jackson as "out" on its injury report. Alshon Jeffery is out as well, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside doubtful.

After injuries were a dominant theme throughout their 2019 season, the Eagles probably thought their luck would turn around in 2020. Instead, it has largely been the same story, at least with regard to the offense.

Jackson picked up a hamstring injury in the team's 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through three games, he has 10 receptions for 121 yards.

The three-time Pro Bowler was limited to three games a season ago after undergoing core muscle surgery. While unrelated to the surgery, his hamstring problem was a reminder the 33-year-old isn't getting any younger.

The Eagles added Jalen Reagor and John Hightower in the 2020 draft, and they have one of the league's best tight end in Zach Ertz. Even with tight end Dallas Goedert going on injured reserve this week with a fractured ankle, the offense should have the depth to compensate for Jackson's absence.