NBA Finals 2020: Early Odds, Schedule as Lakers Await Celtics vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers survived a tenacious Denver Nuggets team to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Nuggets were a dangerous team as they’ve pulled off two miraculous wins in the last two rounds. It looks like their luck ran out as they came across a Lakers team that looks destined to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Lebron James delivered an amazing fourth-quarter performance to lead his team to his tenth NBA Finals appearance.

James and company put the Nuggets away in convincing fashion, which has to make them the favorites to win this year. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will look to close out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 for the chance to advance.

Early Championship Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -380

Miami Heat: +480

Boston Celtics: +900

NBA Finals Schedule

If Miami wins the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 6:

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami (Game 1): Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami (Game 2): Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Miami at Los Angeles Lakers (Game 3): Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Miami at Los Angeles Lakers(Game 4): Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC

If Boston forces the Eastern Conference Finals to Game 7:

Los Angeles Lakers at East winner (Game 1): Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Los Angeles Lakers at East winner (Game 2): Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

East winner at Los Angeles Lakers (Game 3): Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC

East winner at Los Angeles Lakers(Game 4): Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on ABC







Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points on Friday to save the Celtics’ season and force Game 6. It looked like the series was over but another win could give Boston the chance to advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler has the chance to make his first NBA Finals appearance. If Pat Riley earns a chance to win a championship for the first time since 2014 with Lebron James standing in his way, it would be quite a sight to see. As it stands, Miami is just one win away and Boston will have to produce two incredible games in a row to stop them.

Erik Spoelstra will likely lead the team to a win on Sunday as it would be a mistake to let their opponents gain any confidence. Game 6 is a must-win game for the Heat and they will probably close it out.

Series prediction: Heat win in six games.





