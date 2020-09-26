    LeBron James Leads Lakers Past Nuggets to 1st NBA Finals Since 2010

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 27, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) talks with Dwight Howard (39) during a timeout in the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 117-107 to win the series 4-1.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers are going to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after defeating the Denver Nuggets 117-107 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

    LeBron James posted a 38-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to lead the Lakers, who beat Denver four games to one in the best-of-seven series. The four-time NBA MVP also shot 15-of-25 from the field. Anthony Davis added 27 points for L.A.

    Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic each scored 20 points to lead Denver, and Jamal Murray contributed 19 points and eight assists.

          

    Notable Performances

    Lakers G/F LeBron James: 38 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists

    Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

    Lakers G Alex Caruso: 11 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds

    Nuggets F Jerami Grant: 20 points, 9 rebounds

    Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

    Nuggets G Jamal Murray: 19 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds

         

    What's Next?

    The Los Angeles Lakers await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, who lead the best-of-seven series three games to two. Miami can clinch the East with a win in Game 6 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    The series will move to a conference-deciding Game 7 on Tuesday if Boston wins.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

