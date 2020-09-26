LeBron James Leads Lakers Past Nuggets to 1st NBA Finals Since 2010

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after defeating the Denver Nuggets 117-107 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

LeBron James posted a 38-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to lead the Lakers, who beat Denver four games to one in the best-of-seven series. The four-time NBA MVP also shot 15-of-25 from the field. Anthony Davis added 27 points for L.A.

Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic each scored 20 points to lead Denver, and Jamal Murray contributed 19 points and eight assists.

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 38 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Lakers G Alex Caruso: 11 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds

Nuggets F Jerami Grant: 20 points, 9 rebounds

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Nuggets G Jamal Murray: 19 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds

What's Next?

The Los Angeles Lakers await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, who lead the best-of-seven series three games to two. Miami can clinch the East with a win in Game 6 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The series will move to a conference-deciding Game 7 on Tuesday if Boston wins.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

