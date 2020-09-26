NC State Safety Khalid Martin Taken off in Ambulance After Apparent Hip Injury

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

North Carolina State safety Khalid Martin was stretchered off the field during a road game against Virginia Tech on Saturday after suffering a reported hip injury, per the ACC Network (h/t Michael Niziolek of the Roanoke Times).

Martin, who was taken to Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia, is reportedly conscious.

Martin did not get up following a third-quarter play in which he suffered a head-to-head collision, per WRAL's Kacy Hintz.

Norm Wood of the Daily Press covered the scene on the field after that moment.

"Ambulance on the field for N.C. State safety Khalid Martin, who doesn't appear to have moved his legs. Extremely frightening situation. Almost all players for both teams taking a knee as they observe from a distance.

"Medical personnel have N.C. State safety Khalid Martin tied down to a backboard. They lifted him up a few inches and slid the board under him, taking great care not to move his legs and keep his body stationary. He still hasn't moved his legs.

"N.C. State players gather in a tight circle to pray as teammate Khalid Martin is strapped to a backboard with his neck secured in a heavy brace. As he's lifted into an ambulance parked at the 45-yard line, fans clap.

"N.C. State safety Khalid Martin appeared to be holding someone's hand—medical personnel member or coach...not sure—with his own left hand while he was on the ground, but didn't appear to move any other part of his body."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

N.C. State provided an official update after the game:

Martin is a redshirt freshman who hails from Tobaccoville, North Carolina.