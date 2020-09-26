D'Eriq King Dominant as Miami Routs Florida State

Phil Sears/Associated Press

The Miami Hurricanes are trending in the right direction. The Florida State Seminoles...are not.

Miami smoked Florida State on Saturday night 52-10 in a game that was over by halftime. Houston transfer and new Miami quarterback D'Eriq King was excellent for the Canes, picking apart the Seminoles defense through the air and on the ground.

Miami's defense was just as stout as the offense was efficient, busting out the turnover chain after each of Miami's three interceptions.

The Hurricanes are now 3-0 and look like a legitimate threat in the ACC, while Florida State dropped to 0-2. It's going to be a very long year in Tallahassee.

Key Stats

D'Eriq King, MIA: 29-of-40 for 267 yards and two touchdowns; eight rushes for 65 yards

Cam'Ron Harris, MIA: 12 carries for 43 yards and two scores; four receptions for 20 yards

Mike Harley, MIA: Seven receptions for 53 yards

James Blackman, FSU: 16-of-26 for 120 yards, one score and one interception

Jordan Travis, FSU: 1-of-2 for 12 yards, one interception; seven rushes for 52 yards; one catch for five yards

Camren McDonald, FSU: Six receptions for 58 yards and a score

D'Eriq King Was Quite the Addition for Miami

Miami's offense was clicking Saturday night, and King was the main reason, as he played a nearly flawless game against the overmatched Florida State defense.

There's little doubt these Canes have talent. King might just be the missing piece. One thing Miami fans will love is that he understood the magnitude of this matchup.

"It's the game you must win at Miami," he said this week, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "It's the game that'll follow you for your whole life."

This was the kind of performance that King and his teammates will be happy to take with them into the future.

Let's Not Mince Words—Florida State Is Bad

How bad? Let's review.

Miami led at halftime 38-3. This is one of the better rivalries in college football, the type of game players really get up for, and Miami led by 35 at the half.

Florida State's decision to tinker with two quarterbacks, largely using Jordan Travis as a multi-purpose weapon, didn't really strike much fear in Miami either. The defense couldn't stop the run or the pass. It was just...bad.

Even folks on Twitter didn't offer the level of fun and witty snark that normally accompanies a traditional power playing poorly. It was bleaker, at least if you're a Seminoles fan:

Nobody expected Florida State to be a great team this year, but boy, things couldn't have started much worse.

What's Next?

Miami has a bye week before a huge clash with Clemson on Oct. 10 (kickoff TBD). Florida State will look to get back on track vs. Jacksonville State on Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.