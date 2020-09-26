Falcons' Deion Jones Fined $15K for Hit on Cowboys' Dak Prescott in Week 2

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was fined for his roughing the passer penalty on Dak Prescott in Week 2.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Jones $15,000 for his hit late in the third quarter, which briefly knocked the Dallas Cowboys quarterback out of the game.

