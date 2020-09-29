Best and Worst Landing Spots for NBA's Top 5 Free Agents

0 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Compared to recent offseasons, 2020 NBA free agency is shaping up to be a dud.

Few teams are projected to have significant cap space, and the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could whittle down that list even further. There aren't many top-tier players set to hit the market, either.

While a majority of teams may stay largely dormant this offseason, those with cap space may decide to take risks on the top free agents. It's up to the players themselves to decide which destinations are worth their time and energy, and which are just offering the most money possible without the complementary talent or organizational structure.

Today, we're playing advisor to the league's top five 2020 free agents and making the case for their best and worst landing spots, respectively. We'll only be covering destinations that seem remotely realistic. As incredible as it would be to see, say, Anthony Davis on the Golden State Warriors, there's no chance of that happening for a variety of reasons.

B/R's Preston Ellis ran through the top free agents back in August, so we'll use his rankings to determine our selections here.