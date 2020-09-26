Buccaneers Games at Raymond James Stadium Could Allow Fans at 25% Capacity

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will allow a small percentage of fans into Raymond James Stadium starting with their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the team "unveiled plans for a soft opening" next week that will be available to their "longest-tenured season pass members" dating back to 1988 or earlier.

Smith noted the soft opening is part of a plan to eventually get fan attendance at Raymond James Stadium up to 25 percent capacity.

The Bucs' decision to open their stadium to fans comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Friday allowing bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity.

During his press conference discussing the latest phase of Florida's reopening, DeSantis told reporters he anticipates Super Bowl LV, which will be held in Tampa on Feb. 7, to be an open event.

"We expect to do a full Super Bowl, and we're going to show that we're going to be able to do that," he said.

According to Smith, the Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority will implement "a variety of safety measures" that include socially distanced seating in the stadium and cashless transactions.

The New Orleans Saints announced this week they have invited 750 family members of players, coaches and staff members for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs will join the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins as the only teams hosting fans for games.