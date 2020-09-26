No. 8 Texas Avoids Upset from Texas Tech in Narrow OT Win

Mark Rogers/Associated Press

The Texas Longhorns survived an early season test by defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 63-56 in overtime on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Texas looked to be on cruise control early with 31 points in the first half. Things fell apart for most of the second half, with Texas Tech taking a 56-41 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Sam Ehlinger engineered two straight scoring drives to tie the game. Cameron Dicker set up the second drive with a successful onside kick.

Joshua Moore caught the go-ahead touchdown pass on the first possession of overtime. Caden Sterns sealed the victory for Texas by intercepting Alan Bowman's desperation heave for Texas Tech on 4th-and-14.

Notable Game Stats

Sam Ehlinger (Texas): 27-40, 262 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT; 16 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD

Keaontay Ingram (Texas): 12 carries, 89 yards

Brenden Schooler (Texas): 7 catches, 58 yards, TD

Joshua Moore (Texas): 5 catches, 73 yards, 3 TD

Alan Bowman (Texas Tech): 31-51, 325 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT

SaRodorick Thompson (Texas Tech): 16 carries, 104 yards, 2 TD

KeSean Carter (Texas Tech): 7 catches, 77 yards, 2 TD

T.J. Vasher (Texas Tech): 4 catches, 74 yards, 2 TD

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ehlinger Comes Up Big Late as Texas Survives

After some struggles in the third and fourth quarters, Ehlinger stepped up late to throw five touchdown passes for the second consecutive game.

Things were going entirely in favor of Ehlinger and Texas in the first half. They scored 31 points on seven possessions through two quarters and held a 10 point lead at the intermission.

The Longhorns were knocked back on their heels after the break. They had been outscored 35-10 at one point in the second half. Ehlinger threw a bad interception on a third-down play late in the third quarter.

After Texas Tech took a 56-41 lead, Ehlinger went back to work with two touchdown passes in the span of 1:59.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Ehlinger has made Texas history with his early season touchdown production:

Between the end of the fourth quarter and overtime, the Longhorns scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions. Their previous five drives leading up that surge resulted in two punts, one field goal, one interception and one lost fumble.

This certainly wasn't a great all-around performance from Texas, but Ehlinger's ability to make plays with his team trailing late in the game could help him in crucial moments during the season and boosts his early season Heisman candidacy.

Late Miscues Ruin Red Raiders' Upset Bid

It's unusual to say a defense that allowed 63 points was having a good day at any point, but the score doesn't do justice to how well Texas Tech adjusted for most of the second half of Saturday's game.

The Longhorns did score two late touchdowns and converted a two-point conversion to tie the game. Special teams didn't do much to help out Texas Tech by failing to recover an onside kick with 2:39 remaining and the team clinging to a 56-48 lead.

Texas was moving up and down the field in the first half, including scoring drives on each of its first three possessions. Ehlinger was 13-of-17 for 127 yards and one touchdown through the first 30 minutes.

Coming out of the break, the Red Raiders defense looked like a completely different group until late in the fourth quarter. It only gave up three points—Texas scored a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt—from the start of the third quarter until 2:39 mark of the fourth quarter.

Trailing 42-41 early in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns got the ball at their own 28-yard line with a chance to take the lead. They were pushed back 10 yards with a holding penalty on first down before the Red Raiders forced an incomplete pass and stuffed Roschon Johnson for a three-yard loss to bring up third down.

Tyree Wilson sacked Ehlinger on 3rd-and-23 for a loss of eight and forcing Texas to punt. The offense was able to take advantage when T.J. Vasher made an incredible catch in the corner of the end zone to help increase the Red Raiders' lead to 49-41 with 6:12 remaining.

Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, late-game execution remains a problem for them. They nearly lost to Houston Baptist two weeks ago because the defense allowed two late touchdowns. The first came on a 75-yard pass and the second was the result of a 96-yard drive that only took seven plays.

Texas Tech was able to run out the clock on its final possession against the Huskies. Head coach Matt Wells can take several positives away from his team's performance Saturday, but he has to make the Red Raiders better in all three phases to avoid more late-game collapses.

What's Next?

Texas will host TCU at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas Tech will play its first road game of the season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against Kansas State on the same date and time.