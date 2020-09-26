Jaylen Brown on Social Justice: NBA Letting People Know 'What We're Made Of'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said Friday the NBA and its players are trying to use their collective influence in the fight for social justice and equality.

Brown discussed the situation after the Celtics' 121-108 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals while wearing a shirt that read, "We want an immediate end to police brutality and murder of black people":

The 23-year-old Georgia native has been a fierce advocate for the arrest of all officers involved in serving a warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed in March when police officers returned fire after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot thinking they were intruders.

A Kentucky grand jury decided Wednesday to indict Brett Hankison, who was previously fired from the Louisville police force, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The other two officers involved in executing the warrant faced no criminal charges.

"For us, equality is demanded," Brown told reporters in July. "Black lives matter. Breonna Taylor is an example of a Black life who was taken because of how the system has been laid out. We're going to continue to protest."

Brown had previously noted, "At the end of the day, Black Lives Matter and Black athletes' lives matter as well."

"The bottom line is there are improvements that need to be made," he said. "The NBA has a great voice, a lot of resources and a lot of influence. We're appreciative that they're helping and aiding in a lot of those things that we care about. That's really important."

Brown and the Celtics are back on the floor Sunday night for Game 6 against the Heat, who lead the series 3-2. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.