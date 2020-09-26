Bam Adebayo on Heat's Game 5 Loss vs. Celtics: 'I Put That One on Me'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took the blame for his team's 121-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening:

Adebayo finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds and eight assists. He added one blocked shot and one steal while committing two turnovers.

The former Kentucky big man didn't necessarily have a bad game, although the Heat were outscored by 15 points with him on the floor. In addition, opposing center Daniel Theis had his best game of the series with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Credit Adebayo for taking responsibility, but as teammate Jimmy Butler noted (h/t Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald), it was a team loss on Friday:

Miami made just 7-of-36 three-pointers for an ugly 19.4 percent success rate. Duncan Robinson went 3-of-11, and the rest of the team shot 4-of-25.

The Celtics out-rebounded the Heat 50-38 and scored 17 fast-break points to Miami's six. They also outscored Miami 41-25 in the third quarter and 70-50 in the second half.

The Heat have largely been excellent throughout the postseason, and Adebayo, an All-Star, is a major reason why Miami is one win away from the NBA Finals with the team holding a 3-2 series lead over Boston. He didn't have his best game on Friday, but neither did the team.

That being said, Adebayo and Miami's performance thus far has given the Heat two chances to clinch an NBA Finals berth.

Game 6 will take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN televising the game. If Boston wins, the series-deciding Game 7 will occur on Tuesday.