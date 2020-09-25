Rams' Jalen Ramsey Says Bills' Josh Allen No Longer 'Trash': 'He's Talented'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey called Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen "talented" in advance of their Week 3 matchup Sunday, two years after the ex-Jacksonville Jaguar said the signal-caller was "trash" in an interview.

"He presents challenges," Ramsey told reporters Friday, per Eric D. Williams of Sports Illustrated:

"Every week you have to face a new challenge, and this is our third week so we have to face the challenge of him and that Bills’ offense. He has some weapons around him. He can make plays running the ball and extending plays, etc, etc. ... Kind of the things everyone knows about him.

"But I’m confident in what I can do and this Rams’ defense can do, and that’s kind of what matters the most to me and the guys around here."

Ramsey's "trash" comments dropped during a 2018 interview with Clay Skipper of GQ amid remarks about why he felt the 2018 NFL draft was "a little off," specifically questioning why Louisville quarterback (and eventual Baltimore Ravens pick at No. 32 overall) Lamar Jackson didn't go earlier:

"I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming.

"Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school.

"If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It's like: Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better? He fits that mold, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."

Allen, who was one of four quarterbacks picked before the 2019 NFL MVP, went seventh overall to the Bills that year.

For his part, Allen has downplayed the comments days before the matchup between the battle of 2-0 teams, which will be played at Bills Stadium.

"That was so long ago in my opinion," Allen said, per Ryan Talbot of NYup.com.

"It’s really a non-factor. You know he’s been a great player in this league for a long time, he’s only gotten better and he’s a problem that we’re gonna have to deal."

Allen has been excellent this season, completing 70.4 percent of his passes and throwing six touchdowns with no interceptions. He's averaged a league-high 363.5 passing yards per game and rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown as well.

The ex-Wyoming star led Buffalo to a 10-6 record and playoff berth last year after accounting for 29 total touchdowns (20 passing, nine rushing).

Ramsey's Rams have been sensational through two games as well, beating the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 before taking down the Philadelphia Eagles 37-19. Per Pro Football Reference, Ramsey has allowed just 5.6 yards per target while amassing six tackles and one pass breakup.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.