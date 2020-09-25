ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Self-Isolating After Testing Negative for COVID-19

Butch Dill/Associated Press

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be working from home this weekend after coming into contact with someone who had COVID-19.

In a video message on Twitter, Herbstreit said he's self-isolating and will call Saturday night's Florida State-Miami game from his home in Tennessee:

The 51-year-old is also planning to be part of College GameDay on Saturday morning leading up to the start of this week's slate of games.

ESPN has adjusted the broadcast for College GameDay to increase safety measures amid the pandemic. Lee Corso has been working from his home in Florida and has used cardboard cutouts of his co-workers to make it feel more like normal.

Herbstreit has been working as an analyst for College GameDay since 1996. The Ohio native has also served as the lead play-by-play analyst for ESPN Saturday Night Football on ABC broadcasts since 2006.

Miami will host Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.