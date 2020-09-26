UFC 253 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Adesanya vs. Costa

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The UFC may just have a blockbuster on its hands with the middleweight matchup between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. At least that's what the organization is hoping with the two undefeated fighters fighting for The Last Stylebender's middleweight title.

Combat sports is filled with potentially great fights that either never materialized or didn't happen at the right time. That's not something MMA historians will have to think or say about Adesanya vs. Costa as the two are meeting with unblemished records with both squarely in their primes.

Both Adesanya and Costa have made their names by being knockout artists with contrasting styles. They've spent plenty of time jawing at one another too so the fight has a little bit of everything as well.

The light heavyweight belt is also up for grabs Saturday. With Jon Jones vacating the title it will be either Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz that kicks off the post-Jones era with the championship.

Here's the complete card for Saturday with the latest odds and some of the biggest storylines to watch on Saturday night.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya -186 ($186 bet wins $100) vs. Paulo Costa +151 ($100 bet wins $150)—middleweight championship fight

Jan Blachowicz +215 vs. Dominick Reyes -265—light heavyweight championship fight

Kai Kara-France -240 vs. Brandon Royval +188

Sijara Eubanks +150 vs. Ketlen Vieira -190

Hakeem Dawodu +115 vs. Zubaira Tukhugov -143

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Alex da Silva +253 vs. Brad Riddell -335

Jake Matthews -715 vs. Diego Sanchez +470

Ludovit Klein -129 vs. Shane Young +108

Aleksa Camur -167 vs. William Knight +134

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Juan Espino -305 vs. Jeff Hughes +233

Khadis Ibragimov -186 vs. Danilo Marques +150

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Can Adesanya Negate Costa's Power?

Israel Adesanya has fought some powerful strikers in his career. Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and even the old version of Anderson Silva that he defeated all have fight-changing power. Adesanya was able to avoid big shots from all three.

Costa is a different challenge, though. While all three of those opponents are either counter-strikers or conservative in how often they go on the attack, Costa will look to overwhelm Adesanya with sheer volume. He pushes an incredible pace for someone of his stature.

The Eraser will rip shots to the body and head in combinations until he takes his opponent's will. Where the fight takes place will be something to keep tabs on. Costa is going to want to back Adesanya up the cage but it is in the champion's best interest to circle out and force things to take place in the middle of the Octagon where multiple escape routes are available to him.

Adesanya's kicking game gives him an advantage in that regard. Costa will throw high kicks but his kicking, in general, isn't as nuanced as the champion's.

If Costa can find a way to corner Adesanya, he could spring the small upset. If Adesanya is able to control the pace and distance at which the fight takes place he will retain in perhaps the most impressive win of his career.

Prediction: Adesanya via decision

Can Reyes Establish Light Heavyweight Dominance?

The light heavyweight division hasn't been a bastion of parity in recent UFC history. Jon Jones has essentially held the title for as long as his behavior outside of the cage would allow him. The only other man to hold the title over the better part of a decade is Daniel Cormier.

That will come to an end Saturday night as Cormier is retired and Jones is eyeing a move to the heavyweight division.

In the eyes of many, Dominick Reyes is already the uncrowned champion of the division. His last fight against Jones was as close as a decision can get with the Devastator getting the better of Bones at several points in the fight.

In Blachowicz, he faces a much different challenge. Reyes showcased his ability to win a kickboxing match at range against Jones. The former champ is the greatest fighter of all-time at that range and he was still able to arguably win the fight.

The Polish contender won't look to fight at that range, though. He wants to move into boxing distance where he can unleash his power and look for the knockout.

Reyes' athleticism could be the deciding factor in this one. He's good enough to fight off his back foot and force Blachowicz to come after him. If he's able to do that and avoid the big shot he'll score decision win that's a little more decisively in his favor.

Prediction: Reyes via decision

Can Kai Kara-France or Brandon Royval Help Make Flyweight Interesting?

It's felt like the flyweight division has been in danger since Demetrious Johnson was traded to ONE FC. That's just an unprecedented move that seemed like a death knell to a division that has rarely carried a pay-per-view card or garnered much attention.

Even the height of Henry Cejudo's popularity came when he moved up to 135 pounds to become Triple C.

Now the division moves on with one of the biggest fights it can make a bout between current champion Deiveson Figueiredo and career bantamweight Cody Garbrandt. That's not a great sign for the class.

What would help is if the division could generate its own interesting challengers. It is with that in mind that the flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval becomes an interesting component to the main card.

Royval caught attention with a submission win over Tim Elliott in his first UFC fight. Now he makes his second appearance on pay-per-view as the lead-in to a championship doubleheader.

He'll play the role of underdog to the more experienced Kara-France. The 27-year-old is 4-1 in five UFC appearances with his only loss coming at the hands of Brandon Moreno, who is a future title challenger in his own right.

This is a classic matchup of striker vs. grappler. Kara-France is the superior kickboxer and should win on points if he manages to keep the fight upright. However, Royval is a slick submission artist and it could just take one trip to the ground for him to score the submission.

Prediction: Royval via second-round submission