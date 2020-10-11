Sammy Watkins Ruled Out for Chiefs vs. Raiders After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a hamstring injury.

He had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown before coming out of the game.

In his third season as a member of the Chiefs, Watkins has now recorded 222 receiving yards with two touchdowns on 21 catches.

While the 27-year-old was productive after being drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills in 2014, injuries to his calf, ankle and foot held him back. That led to Buffalo trading him to the Los Angeles Rams just prior to the 2017 season.

The Clemson product spent one year with the Rams before signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent.

While Watkins has taken a backseat to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce in the passing game, he is a receiver capable of making plays in single coverage when opposing defenses key on others.

His averages of 46 receptions, 596 yards and three touchdowns in his first two years in Kansas City may not seem like much on the surface, but he helps keep defenses honest with his game-breaking ability down the field.

The 6'1", 211-pounder also rises to the occasion when the games matter most, as evidenced by his 14 receptions for 288 yards and one touchdown in three playoff contests last season en route to the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

The Florida native is something of a luxury for the Chiefs, so while possibly losing him will hurt to some degree, head coach Andy Reid has no shortage of other weapons to integrate into the game plan.

Watkins' injury won't change the fact that Hill, Kelce and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the primary offensive weapons for K.C.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also figures to utilize wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson more often as well.