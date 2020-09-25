WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 25

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Clash of Champions airs Sunday on WWE Network, so Friday's episode of SmackDown was WWE's last chance to make any changes to the card and get us excited for the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns was interviewed about his upcoming match against his cousin Jey Uso. Is The Big Dog still all about the bloodline or is he putting gold above family?

We also saw Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy compete in singles action ahead of their triple threat Ladder match with AJ Styles for the intercontinental title.

Alexa Bliss attacked Lacey Evans last week and walked off in a trance. The Sassy Southern Belle got a shot at revenge this week when she took on The Goddess.

Let's look at everything that happened on this week's episode of SmackDown.