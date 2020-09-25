Lakers' Anthony Davis on Ankle Injury: 'Rolled It Pretty Bad ... I'll Be Fine'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis told reporters that he will be fine after rolling his left ankle in the fourth quarter of his team's 114-108 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

"Ankle feels fine. I got tonight, tomorrow, before the (next) game to get it (better)," Davis said per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

He added, per Trudell, that he rolled it "pretty bad, but not too bad … I’ll be fine."

Davis rolled his ankle after attempting a mid-range jumper with his team up 96-92 and 6:44 left in regulation. He landed on the back of Nuggets forward Paul Millsap's right heel and fell to the ground in pain.

AD got off, tried walking it off and eventually stayed in the game after a timeout. He played the rest of the game and finished with 34 points in 41 minutes.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN also quoted Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who said "there’s always concern" regarding an ankle injury like the one Davis suffered and that the team would see how he would respond to treatment before making a declaration on his Game 5 availability.

However, McMenamin noted that he would be surprised if Davis sat after he finished Game 4.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Davis dominated for the Lakers on Thursday, dropping 34 points on 10-of-15 shooting and going 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. He only grabbed five rebounds after snagging two in Game 3, but AD made an impact on the defensive end with three steals.

The ex-Kentucky star also outplayed the Nuggets' starting bigs in Nikola Jokic and Millsap, who combined for just 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

Davis looks all but certain to go for Game 5 barring a setback in the next two days. If he isn't able to suit up, however, then that should open more court time for forwards Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma.

A Lakers Game 5 win would send L.A. to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. The Nuggets have proven to be tough to put away, however, as they came back against the Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers in their first two playoff series after being down 3-1.