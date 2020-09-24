Seahawks' Jamal Adams: I Heard Some Cowboys Players Think I Struggle in Coverage

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams grew up near Dallas and keeps in touch with plenty of people from his hometown. So it's no surprise gossip about Adams' recent play from inside the Cowboys locker room made it out to the West Coast and onto the safety's radar.

"I've seen a couple things, they said I struggle in coverage, so I can't wait," Adams told reporters Thursday. "I got a little text from one of my buddies back home. He has the inside scoop on that. So, looking forward to it."

A two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2019, Adams probably didn't need any more reason to be hyped for a Week 3 matchup against his hometown team.

Now the safety who recorded 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception with the New York Jets last year has even more incentive to look forward to kick off.

He just won't say who it was in Dallas that questioned his performance:

"I can't tell you that, man, c'mon. I can't give you the nuggets like that, man. I grew up with a couple guys who are still my brothers, best friends to this day. We talk every day, group messaging. What goes on in Dallas, it always comes back to me. I always find out the scoops. So just a little edge, a little chip on my shoulder to go out there and continue to do what I'm doing. Obviously, things happen. It's part of the game. And hey, just looking forward to the matchup."

In two games this year, Adams have recorded 21 total tackles and two sacks.

Despite his play, Seattle's once vaunted passing defense ranks last in the NFL, allowing 415.5 yards per game with opposing QBs compiling a 96.8 passer rating it.

Given the amount of talent the Cowboys boast at wideout with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, it makes sense Dallas would be feeling confident.

Adams is ready to take on the challenge and prove the Cowboys wrong about his play.

"We've got our hands full," Adams said. "It's going to be exciting. It reminds me of Atlanta in a sense of what type of explosion they have at receiver, if that makes sense. Not comparing them, but just saying that they have some explosive guys on their side that can make a lot of plays. So we have to do a good job of doing our thing and plastering them and covering them."