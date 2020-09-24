Red Sox Receive Approval to Make Fenway Park Early Voting Site for 2020 Election

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox, will be used as an early voting location for City of Boston residents on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18, per a team press release.

The Boston City Elections Commission granted approval for Fenway Park's early voting use on Thursday.

"We are thankful to the City and the Election Commission for giving us the opportunity to open our doors to our community for this important undertaking," Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said.

"Voting is one of the best ways to support and champion the issues and policies we value and what better way for the Red Sox to help with that effort than to open up our ballpark for Boston residents to cast their early ballots."

Boston residents can access Fenway Park to vote from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on both days. Voters must wear masks at all times and socially distance from one another per COVID-19 safety protocols.

People who live outside the Boston city limits cannot use the ballpark to vote.

Fenway Park is one of 21 early voting locations in Boston.

It is also one of three ballparks approved as voting venues, per CNN's Cesar Martin, with Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park being the others.

Twenty-one NBA team facilities will also hold voting-related activities, per Martin.