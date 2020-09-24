Browns' Odell Beckham Says He 'Probably' Won't Have Huge Season

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. has reset expectations for himself as he comes to terms with his role in the Cleveland Browns offense.

"For me, one of my biggest growths has come in acceptance in a sense and for me knowing it’s probably not going to be that kind of season [with huge numbers]," Beckham said, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Like I always say, my goal is always going to be my goal, and I don’t feel like I’m ever going to fall short of it. Like I said, learning and acceptance, so you set new goals."

Through his first three years, the 5'11" pass-catcher averaged almost 1,400 receiving yards a season. He still has the talent to post that kind of numbers again, but his supporting cast has changed drastically from the start of his NFL career.

Those New York Giants teams lacked an elite running back, and Victor Cruz's patellar tendon injury put the focus even more so on Beckham in the passing game.

The Browns, on the other hand, boast two running backs (Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb) who have cracked 1,000 yards and have a five-time Pro Bowler in Jarvis Landry to compete with Beckham for targets.

Cleveland's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals might have set the template going forward. Chubb and Hunt ran for 124 and 86 yards, respectively, while Baker Mayfield attempted 23 passes, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Beckham finished 74 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Nick Chubb needs to be the No. 1 rusher in the league or Kareem (Hunt), too, as well," he said of the offense. "You have two legitimate No. 1 backs in the backfield, and our team is very, very, very good at running the football, so you have to play to your strengths. Then I think you learn where you fit in and where you're able to make your plays and how you can help the team."

Having an abundance of marquee skill position stars can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it gives the coaching staff a lot of options in terms of attacking opposing defenses. On the other hand, keeping everybody happy can be tricky.

Beckham said after the Browns' Week 1 defeat how he'd "love to get involved early, but it just did not go that way Sunday."

The results on the field will likely go a long way toward keeping a harmonious locker room. If the Browns are winning, then the players won't have too much to complain about. Last year was an example of what can happen when the losses start piling up.