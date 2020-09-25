Fantasy Booking Dream Roman Reigns vs. the Rock Match at WWE WrestleMania 37

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Rock revealed in a video on his YouTube channel earlier this week that he'd be open to the idea of facing Roman Reigns at a WrestleMania. To say it would be a dream match would be an understatement, as fans have been pushing for them to wage war in a WWE ring for years.

In light of Reigns' recent heel turn and rapid rise to the Universal Championship, it can be argued that there is no better time for that bout to become a reality than at WrestleMania 37 next spring.

Reigns has been in his element as a heel these past few weeks and has proven he'd be a fantastic foil for someone as beloved as The Great One. The two tearing it up at an earlier installment of WrestleMania would have been epic enough, but the dynamic they'd have with Reigns in this role would make it even more must-see.

The Big Dog battling a fresh face such as Big E or Matt Riddle at WrestleMania and defending the Universal Championship against them might be more ideal as far as building toward the future. However, Reigns vs. Rock is the ultimate attraction for The Grandest Stage of Them All and Rock even acknowledging the possibility of it happening means there's a chance it could.

Of course, a lot of things would have to align in order for that highly anticipated contest to come to fruition. That includes WWE doing right by Reigns in the coming months as well as ensuring Rock would be available to compete one more time under the bright lights of WrestleMania in April 2021.

If the current conditions persist and there's a limited audience in attendance for the event, it's a lot less likely the matchup gets booked. Then again, Hollywood would be the perfect place for these cousins to clash given Rock's success on the silver screen, not to mention how this feud would an ideal way of cementing Reigns as the biggest bad guy in the business.