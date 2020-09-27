Asuka Beats Zelina Vega, Retains Raw Women's Title at WWE Clash of Champions

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Asuka defeated Zelina Vega at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

After a brief match between the two women, The Empress of Tomorrow forced her opponent to tap out and ensured her reign continued.

However, Vega attacked Asuka after the match had finished to suggest their feud might not be over just yet.

After The Empress beat Mickie James in a title match on September 14, a surprising new challenger emerged in the form of Vega. The former manager of Andrade and Angel Garza announced her intention to go after the Raw title and then slapped the champion across the face.

Vega became No. 1 contender by beating James in a singles match on Raw the following week.

Later that night, she further established herself as a threat when she attacked Asuka during a match between The Empress and Peyton Royce.

Vega hasn't done a ton of wrestling during her time in WWE due to the fact that she is one of the premier managers in the business. Her managerial work dates back to NXT when she guided Andrade to the NXT Championship.

She made the move up to the main roster as El Idolo's manager and later took on Garza and Austin Theory as clients as well.

In recent months, Andrade and Garza have struggled to get along and even got into a scuffle backstage on Raw. It was at that point that Vega reached the end of her tether and said she was done with the pair.

That allowed her to shift her focus toward in-ring competition, and she wasted no time in going after one of the top female wrestlers and championships in WWE.

While Vega is an underrated talent as a wrestler, she was a massive underdog ahead of Sunday's match.

Asuka retained the Raw women's title as expected, but the fact that Vega was put in position to challenge for a championship so quickly bodes well for her chances of being a top heel in the women's division moving forward.

