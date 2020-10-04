FIFA 21: Top Young Star Player Ratings, Release Date and Best New Features

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Gamers will have the opportunity to build a champion like never before in FIFA 21.

The world football game is scheduled to be released for current-generation consoles Friday, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions set to come out at a later date.

While the series has been around for more than two decades, the new version provides several changes that could improve the gameplay while making Career Mode especially exciting. With tons of elite young players, managers can make a key transfer to help improve their club for extended stretches.

Here is what you need to know about the EA Sports' latest release.

New Features

An expanded version of Volta Football, the street-football mode, now gives gamers the opportunity to team up with three friends online. FIFA Ultimate Team also has more options to keep you engaged.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, the biggest upgrades come in Career Mode.

An ultimate simulation allows you to jump into the middle of a match to make subs or even play, giving your team a needed boost. There is also more training and player development options to get the most out of your squad.

Add in the improvements to the transfer process, and FIFA could better resemble Football Manager.

Whether you start with a top club striving to win the UEFA Champions League or are trying to build up a team from the bottom, there are plenty of options for the game.

Top Young Players

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The highest-rated players in the game are the ones who have been at the top for years: Lionel Messi (93) and Cristiano Ronaldo (92). Robert Lewandowski (91) and Kevin De Bruyne (91) are also in the top tier after outstanding 2019-20 seasons.

However, you can build your team with some elite talents who are still 21 years old or younger.

Kylian Mbappe, ST (90): The most amazing thing about Kylian Mbappe is that is he doesn't turn 22 until December. The Paris Saint-Germain star has seemingly been around forever, winning a FIFA World Cup and four Ligue 1 titles, remaining an elite scoring option for every club he has played for in his career. He is the cover athlete for the game and should be a difference-maker on the pitch.

The most amazing thing about Kylian Mbappe is that is he doesn't turn 22 until December. The Paris Saint-Germain star has seemingly been around forever, winning a FIFA World Cup and four Ligue 1 titles, remaining an elite scoring option for every club he has played for in his career. He is the cover athlete for the game and should be a difference-maker on the pitch. Jadon Sancho, RM (87): There was a lot of buzz about a move to Manchester United this summer, but Jadon Sancho remains at Borussia Dortmund and should continue to play a big role in the club's exciting attack. He finished with 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga last year.

There was a lot of buzz about a move to Manchester United this summer, but Jadon Sancho remains at Borussia Dortmund and should continue to play a big role in the club's exciting attack. He finished with 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga last year. Trent Alexander-Arnold, RB (87): Still just 21, Trent Alexander-Arnold is already one of the top fullbacks in the world. He appeared in all 38 Premier League matches for Liverpool last season, starting 35, while helping the squad bring home the league title.

Still just 21, Trent Alexander-Arnold is already one of the top fullbacks in the world. He appeared in all 38 Premier League matches for Liverpool last season, starting 35, while helping the squad bring home the league title. Kai Havertz, CAM (85): It cost Chelsea £75.8 million to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, but they added a young player who can make an impact as an attacking midfielder, winger, striker or more. FIFA 21 gamers can also use him in a lot of ways to help their team.

It cost Chelsea £75.8 million to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, but they added a young player who can make an impact as an attacking midfielder, winger, striker or more. FIFA 21 gamers can also use him in a lot of ways to help their team. Erling Haaland, ST (84): Erling Haaland burst on to the scene last season and projects to continue growing this season with Borussia Dortmund. He can be an elite striker with a 93 rating in shot power, 87 in finishing and 88 sprint speed, giving him all the tools to rack up a lot of goals.

Alphonso Davies, LB (81): It was a big jump from MLS to Bayern Munich, but the Canadian lived up to his potential by becoming a key player for the European champions last season. The 19-year-old is extremely effective going forward and could be a huge addition for a defense.

Mason Greenwood, RM (77): Though Mason Greenwood only turned 19 on Thursday, he has already shown he can be an impact player in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals last season. He starts in the game with a Though Mason Greenwood only turned 19 on Thursday, he has already shown he can be an impact player in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals last season. He starts in the game with a 77 rating , up 10 points from last year, but his lofty potential could make him a top option.

Full ratings for top 1,000 players available at EA.com.