Javi Martinez's Extra Time Goal Gives Bayern Munich Super Cup Win vs. Sevilla

Bayern Munich added to its impressive list of trophies in 2020 as they beat Sevilla 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Javi Martinez was in the right place at the right time to deliver the decisive goal in extra time.

Yassine Bounou made a save on a shot by David Alaba from a Bayern corner but failed to clear the danger in the 104th minute. As a result, Martinez had ample time to measure and place his header past the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Martinez's future at the Allianz Arena has been in some doubt to start the 2020-21 season. Goal's Kerry Hau reported his return to Athletic Club still has some hurdles to clear.

If this is his final competitive match for Bayern, the midfielder made it count.

Fresh off winning their eighth straight Bundesliga title and their sixth European Cup, Bayern didn't rest on their laurels in their opener to the German season. They demolished Schalke 8-0 at home on Friday.

Sevilla, on the other hand, hadn't played a competitive match since their 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in the Europa League final on Aug. 21. They remained difficult for Bayern to break down nonetheless.

Manuel Neuer had a big hand—both figuratively and literally—in the match going to extra time. A mistake by Alaba allowed Sevilla to break on the counter in the 87th minute. Youssef En-Nesyri was through and only had Neuer to beat, but the Bayern goalkeeper lunged to knock the shot away.

In extra time, a mixture of good goalkeeping and bad luck combined to deny En-Nesyri again. Neuer made the save at the near post and watched the ball deflect off the left post.

Bayern briefly had to play from behind after Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute.

The referee judged Alaba to have fouled Ivan Rakitic in the 18-yard box, a decision that was upheld after a video review. Ocampos sent Neuer the other way with a no-look shot into the bottom left corner.

The goal provided little in terms of security for Sevilla, though. Scoring so early was a bit of a double-edged sword because Bayern's players knew they had plenty of time to erase the deficit and thus wouldn't go into panic mode.

Thomas Muller nearly leveled things up in the 22nd minute when a low cross from Robert Lewandowski set him up with a great chance from short range. Muller scuffed his shot and failed to capitalize.

The Bavarians didn't have to wait much longer for the equalizer. Lewandowski is known as a lethal finisher, and he used that reputation to his advantage for Leon Goretzka's goal. The Polish striker drew the attention of three Sevilla players as he laid off a perfect pass back for Goretzka.

In the 51st minute, Lewandowski and Muller combined for a goal that was straight off the training pitch. Lewandowski cushioned the ball down to Muller from close range, who gave it right back to Lewandowski so he could slot it into the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Bayern, the Bundesliga Player of the Year was ruled to be offside in the buildup.

Bayern had another goal chalked off in the 63rd minute as the referee called a foul by Lewandowski on Sergio Escudero as Leroy Sane scored. Subsequent replays appeared to show Escudero initiating the contact, but it didn't matter toward the final outcome.

Manager Hansi Flick must have been left wondering whether it was going to be one of those nights.

Because of its place on the calendar, the Super Cup largely serves as an exhibition and doesn't necessarily reflect how a club's season will unfold. The absence of a traditional preseason makes it even more difficult to glean any conclusions from the result.

Don't tell that to Bayern, though, since they'll be happy to celebrate another final win.

What's Next?

Bayern travel to PreZero Arena for a matchup with Hoffenheim on Sunday. On the same day, Sevilla open their La Liga campaign away at Cadiz.