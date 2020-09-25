B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 4

8 of 8

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

David Kenyon

Not to the level that being "back" truly describes. Defense defined those dominant Miami teams, and I am very concerned about this back seven—particularly in pass coverage. When the defensive line didn't generate pressure, both UAB and Louisville picked apart the Miami secondary. Fortunately for the 'Canes, this offense is seemingly capable of scoring 30-plus points on a consistent basis. That can get them past bad teams, but "back" means competing with Clemson. I'm not jumping to that conclusion.

Adam Kramer

Man, I hope so. Seriously, I do. But let's be clear. The U that we're talking about probably will never come back. It was arguably the deepest collegiate team ever and one of the greatest dynasties the sport has seen. Even if Miami becomes an annual contender in the ACC, I'm not sure we will ever see it recreate what we saw for all those years at the turn of the millennium. Those rosters were just consistently absurd. That's what I think about when I hear "The U."

But Miami may be on to something here, and that makes me happy. It's too early to know how that explosiveness will translate over the course of a full season, but it's hard not to at least be curious and intrigued by the growth. D'Eriq King was his old self at QB. Cam'Ron Harris was explosive for the second consecutive game. The wideouts and tight ends looked like matchup nightmares. There was a lot to like, but it was one game.

I like Miami this week against Florida State. The next game, against Clemson, is where we may need to revisit this question if the Hurricanes play well once again.

Kerry Miller

Not yet, but I think I already like this Miami team better than the one that started 10-0 in 2017. We already knew King was a star from his days at Houston. Harris is the best running back Miami has had since Duke Johnson, and his backup, Jaylan Knighton, is an exciting bundle of freshman potential. And having a reliable kicker in FIU transfer Jose Borregales is a nice change of pace.

But the defense has a lot of room for improvement, and these receivers (aside from Brevin Jordan) sure have dropped a lot of passes in the first two weeks. Major step in the right direction, though, and I'm ready for even more Miami buzz after the 'Canes drill Florida State this weekend.

Joel Reuter

We'll find out soon when they head to Death Valley to take on Clemson on Oct. 10, but the Hurricanes certainly look like the real deal after a convincing road win over Louisville. King has breathed new life into the passing game, and Harris is averaging a staggering 10.3 yards per carry. They should cruise past Florida State this week, as the defense will be looking to make a statement ahead of the Clemson matchup.

Brad Shepard

Yes. I was a doubter, and the Hurricanes embarrassed me against Louisville a week ago. I will not make that same mistake again. I was concerned about the depth on defense and with the passing game. Turns out Manny Diaz just didn't show much of the playbook against UAB. With King leading the charge, some exciting running back options, a pass rush led by Quincy Roche and Jaelan Phillips and an elite safety corps, what's not to like at all levels? This Miami team can make some noise.