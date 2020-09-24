Randy Moss Tells Russell Wilson He Almost Joined Seahawks for Super Bowl Run

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss revealed this week that he nearly signed with the Seattle Seahawks during their Super Bowl-winning season of 2013.

During an appearance on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's DangerTalk podcast (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Moss dropped the bombshell: "The year you guys went to New York and beat Denver. I had an opportunity, Russ, to come and play with you guys."

Moss then explained why he didn't take Seahawks general manager John Schneider up on his offer, which came after Percy Harvin got injured: "I know I'm not physically ready. I did not want to let you guys down. ... I knew, inside, from a physical standpoint, I wasn't ready."

The legendary wideout retired after the 2010 season and didn't play in 2011, but he returned and joined the San Francisco 49ers for the 2012 campaign.

Moss wasn't the dominant receiver he was earlier in his career with the Niners, but he was fairly productive, as he finished the season with 28 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns in his age-35 season.

He also helped the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Although the Seahawks didn't end up needing Moss since they blew out the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII, Wilson was disappointed to learn that an opportunity to play with Moss wasn't capitalized upon: "My heart hurts. I wish somebody would have told me. We would've made this happen. ... Now I'm going to have dreams of playing with Randy Moss."

Moss may wish in retrospect that he made a different decision as well given the fact that Seattle went all the way and won a championship.

While Moss is fourth all-time in receiving yardage and second in receiving touchdowns, making him unquestionably one of the greatest wideouts in NFL history, but the one thing he doesn't have on his resume is a Super Bowl win.

Even so, there is no denying everything Moss accomplished during his 15 NFL seasons.