Jaylen Brown on Breonna Taylor: 'I Knew the Wrong Decision Would Be Made'

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he was not surprised a grand jury in Louisville did not directly charge any police officers in the shooting and killing of Breonna Taylor.

"To be honest, I wasn't surprised by the verdict," he said after Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat, per Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin. "... This society, the way it's built, is not meant to protect and serve people of color. I knew the wrong decision would be made."

He continued, saying, "Until we dismantle, recreate or change this system that we have, it will continue to have victims like Breonna Taylor and others that fall victim to oppression," per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Andrews also shared an image of Brown's shirt:

Brown has been one of the NBA's most vocal advocates for social justice in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.

Following the killing of George Floyd and before the league restarted its season in Walt Disney World Resort, he drove 15 hours to join a protest:

In August, he told reporters, "I want to continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and also continue to inspire guys in the community to get out and vote."

He also said "police brutality" should be called something else, such as "domestic terrorism."

Brown saying he was not surprised by Wednesday's news echoes the sentiments of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. James said he was "devastated, hurt, sad, mad," as well as "heavy hearted," but made it clear he was not surprised:

Many around the sports world reacted to the news Wednesday:

Ray Sanchez, Elizabeth Joseph and Steve Almasy of CNN.com reported the grand jury elected to charge former detective Brett Hankison with first-degree wanton endangerment. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove were not charged with anything.

Taylor was shot and killed inside her own apartment on March 13 when police executed a late-night warrant. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, said he fired one shot after police broke into the apartment because they did not identify themselves.