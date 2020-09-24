UFC 253 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

5 of 5

Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

Tom Taylor

This is another really tough fight to make a prediction for. It's easy to envision Adesanya putting on a striking clinic, deftly avoiding Costa's frenetic assault to land counterattacks of his own. It's also easy to imagine Costa doing what he usually does: charging forward and winging punches until his foe falls.



As I attempt to make a prediction for this fight, though, I keep picturing Costa getting stung—however slightly—in the early phases of his 2018 win over Uriah Hall. That was only two fights ago for the Brazilian, and I think if Hall can land on him, Adesanya can too.



I've seen some people compare this fight to the 2011 middleweight title fight between Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort. I like that comparison. Adesanya might not win this one with a front-kick to the mouthpiece, but I think he'll eventually let loose a fight-ender.



Adesanya, TKO, Rd. 4.



Scott Harris



You're gonna want to do two things before watching this. The first thing you need to do is find all your hatches. Did you find them? Now go ahead and batten them down. It's fine, just follow the directions in the owner's manual. Second, make some popcorn, and make it so that it's ready when the fight starts. Because this is going to be fun, and you won't want to miss a second. Costa will barrel forward because that's what he likes to do, and he might very well pull the knockout. But Adesanya is so smooth and so smart and so hard to hit that he'll be able to again play the matador to his opponent's bull. Then, when it comes time to take up the sword, the champ will be ready.



Adesanya, TKO, Rd. 4.



Kelsey McCarson



I've been beating the drum for Costa since this fight was announced so there's no turning back for me now. While I appreciate the finely-tuned craft of the savvy ex-kickboxing champ Adesanya, sometimes a fight just comes down to who the bigger and badder dude is.



Adesanya showed in his last fight that he wasn't too keen on getting caught by someone like that in Yoel Romero. But Costa is younger and stronger than Romero and a more well-rounded fighter with a way bigger and better gas tank.



I think it will be a back and forth battle, but the end result will see Costa shocking the world in a fun firefight that judges ultimately score for the aggressive and powerful challenger.



Costa via unanimous decision.



Lyle Fitzsimmons



In boxing or MMA, I like the skilled guys. The come-forward menaces are a good watch and rarely fail to titillate, but when push comes to shove it often turns out that excellence trumps excitement. That’s what I’ll go with here. Adesanya is a special talent. He can do damage in any number of ways in a stand-up fight, and though Costa has grappling talent it’s not as if it’s a go-to weapon. I think the challenger pushes the pace, makes it compelling and ultimately falls short when the things that vanquish other fighters simply don’t get it done here.



Adesanya, TKO, Rd. 3.