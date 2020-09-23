Gordon Hayward's Wife Robyn Announces Birth of Son Gordon Theodore Hayward

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A return to the Eastern Conference Finals is not the only important development in Gordon Hayward's life.

On Wednesday, Hayward's wife, Robyn, announced the birth of their son Gordon Theodore Hayward on Instagram.

"Our little man is finally here!," she wrote. "This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward. If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can't wait for you to meet him. We're ready to watch you tonight!"

John Karalis of MassLive noted Hayward spent part of his recovery time from an ankle injury in Indiana with Robyn and their three daughters. Although the 30-year-old was originally planning on returning home for the birth of his son, he ended up changing his mind about leaving the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.

"Gordon was planning on one point to leave the bubble for the delivery, but he told me that because he just got to spend some unexpected time with his family, the new plan is to stay here and go as far as the Celtics go," ESPN's Rachel Nichols reported during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals (h/t Karalis).

Boston trails the Miami Heat 2-1 and will look to even the series in Wednesday's Game 4.