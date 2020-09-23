Aaron Rodgers Lauds Cowboys' Dak Prescott for Speaking Up About Mental Health

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers was impressed by Dak Prescott's willingness to open up about the mental health issues he faced during the pandemic and following his brother's suicide.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke about Prescott during Wednesday's press conference:

"I saw what Dak said. I applaud him. I think it's phenomenal, speaking out, because that's true courage and that's true strength," Rodgers said. "It's not a weakness at all."

Prescott recently discussed his struggles on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, describing the challenges he faced while sheltering in place and after his brother killed himself in April.

"All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I've never felt before," the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said. "Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression."

Rodgers believes this type of openness could help players connect with fans.

"At the bare minimum, it makes you more relatable to people," he said Wednesday. "We have the same struggles and the same issues and the same desires to grow and change and see things in a better, positive light that so many people out there do."

Prescott was criticized for his words by Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who said on Undisputed he thinks depression in an NFL quarterback is a "weakness."

"Other people's opinions of Dak has nothing to do with him," Rodgers added. "That's their own insecurities about their inability to deal with their own s--t, probably."