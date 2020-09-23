Luis Suarez Completes Transfer from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Luis Suarez is officially a member of Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona announced Wednesday that the star striker had been sold to their La Liga rivals, with Atletico paying the Catalan side "six million euros in variables."

The club said in its statement, "FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suárez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

