Warriors' Steve Kerr: Indictment in Killing of Breonna Taylor Is 'Demoralizing'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was clearly disappointed in Wednesday's grand jury ruling in Louisville, which failed to directly charge any officer in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

"It's so demoralizing. It's so discouraging," Kerr said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "I just keep thinking about the generation of American kids of any color. Is this way the way we want to raise them? Is this the country we want to live in?"

Only one of the three officers involved in the shooting of Taylor were charged with a crime as fired officer Brett Hankison was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges related to his shooting into the apartment of Taylor's neighbors, per Ray Sanchez and Elizabeth Joseph of CNN. Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed by officers executing a no-knock warrant in her apartment in May.

The city of Louisville agreed to pay her family $12 million in a wrongful death settlement.

Taylor's death, as well as the police killing of George Floyd, spurred massive protests against racial injustice, which heavily involved NBA players and coaches. The league wrote "Black Lives Matter" on courts during the restarted season in Orlando, Florida, while players had social justice messages on their jerseys.

While the players weren't allowed to put specific names on their uniforms, players like Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had "Say Her Name" in reference to Taylor and other Black women who have been killed by police. Mitchell was one of several athletes to speak out after Wednesday's decision:

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone also discussed the news.

"It's tragic," Malone told reporters Wednesday. "... I know we've been using our platform down here to try to bring about education and a voice. And a lot of players on our team, especially, have also spoken out on justice for Breonna Taylor and we have not gotten that justice. And that's a shame."

Kerr has often been outspoken regarding social justice issues and gun violence of all kinds. In June, he joined a National Basketball Coaches Association committee on racial injustice and reform alongside Gregg Popovich, David Fizdale, Doc Rivers and more.