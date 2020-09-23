Julio Jones Reinjured Hamstring During Falcons vs. Cowboys, Says Dan Quinn

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones tweaked the hamstring injury he carried into Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys during the 40-39 loss.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Wednesday:

"He definitely strained it in the game from where he felt from Wednesday and Thursday and Friday of doing reps and going through it. We'll take it all the way through [the week]. This is a guy who really understands his body and knows how to work through it. In his defense, he was certainly ready to go and battle for it all the way through."

Jones had a big showing in Week 1, catching nine passes for 157 yards as Atlanta lost 38-25 to the Seattle Seahawks. His hamstring appeared to be giving him more problems last week as he mustered only two catches on four targets for 24 yards.

The Falcons play the Chicago Bears in Week 3, and Jones' absence would have a big impact on their offense as they look to earn their first win.

The seven-time Pro Bowler averages 96.1 receiving yards per game for his career, which is the highest in NFL history. Few receivers have been more dependable than the 31-year-old.

Teammate Calvin Ridley is on pace to have a career year, though. He has 16 catches for a league-best 239 yards and four receiving scores. The 2018 first-round draft pick has been Jones' understudy for two years and might be primed for a breakout.

Russell Gage (160 yards, one touchdown) and tight end Hayden Hurst (110 yards, one touchdown) have put up nice numbers as well.

Quarterback Matt Ryan will have options against Chicago if Jones doesn't play, but he'd prefer to have him on the field.