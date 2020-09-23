49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'Pulling' to Return from Ankle Injury, HC Shanahan Says

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is trying to get back on the field for his team's Week 3 game against the New York Giants, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Nick Mullens to start.

"I'll be surprised if Jimmy gets back later in the week," Shanahan said Wednesday, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I know he's still pulling to do it. But Nick is ready to go. ... Nick has got a lot of playing time with us, and 2018 prepared him for moments like this. He always does a good job in practice, and excited to see him get his opportunity."

Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Though Shanahan said Monday the injury wasn't as bad as initially feared, he said Garoppolo would not practice Wednesday.

The 49ers suffered myriad injuries in that game, including Joey Bosa's and Solomon Thomas' season-ending knee injuries. Running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert are also expected to miss time.

Keeping Garoppolo on the field would go a long way in helping the team to remain competitive.

The quarterback tallied 3,978 passing yards with 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions last year in his first full season as a starter. He led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo has remained effective in 2020 with 390 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

If Garoppolo were to sit, Mullens would take over for his first start since 2018.

The undrafted free agent started eight games in place of the injured Garoppolo then, throwing 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions. He also averaged 284.6 passing yards per game on his way to a 90.8 quarterback rating.

After playing only a handful of snaps in 2019, he saw the field again Sunday and finished 8-of-11 for 71 yards with an interception.