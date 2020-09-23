Stephanie McMahon Sells WWE Stock; RVD on WWE, AEW; Reigns Talks The Shield

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Stephanie McMahon Sells Portion of WWE Stock

An SEC filing (via Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) revealed WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon sold off 57,573 shares of her Class A Common Stock in the company. WWE's shares were priced at $39.18, so the move netted McMahon almost $2.3 million.

The filing noted McMahon still retains 76,324 shares of Class A Common Stock in WWE.

McMahon's husband, WWE legend Triple H, previously offloaded more than 45,000 shares of his WWE stock in August.

WWE's stock price has fallen a little more than 46 percent within the last year, hitting a peak of $73.32 on Oct. 1, 2019.

Rob Van Dam Leaves Door Open for WWE, AEW Move

While signed to Impact Wrestling, Rob Van Dam's time in the ring is clearly winding down. He has wrestled eight televised matches in 2020, one of which didn't actually happen because of an injury to Brian Cage.

The 49-year-old said in an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies (h/t Austin Lee of Wrestling Inc) he'd be willing to consider a move to WWE or All Elite Wrestling. He implied he'd be willing to accept a role that went beyond just wrestling as well:

"I do watch them from time to time, mainly to help Katie out. I would consider anything as far as a contract goes, as long as everything made sense. It's easy for people to think of RVD as just a wrestler, but that's just something that I do. For the last several years, my total time in the ring is probably just a couple of hours - maybe five, 10, 12 matches.

"Since I've joined Impact, I've been wrestling a little more. I don't really look at it as, 'Oh man, I want to go here.' To be honest I look at it as, 'Man, I'm glad I get the night off.' I watch these guys all work their asses off and I just think that I'd be so winded if I was out there. But I would consider their offers, and I'm actually going to be working with WWE on a couple of projects that haven't been mentioned yet."

His tease will leave fans a little curious as to his upcoming involvement with WWE.

Roman Reigns Downplays Possible Shield Reunion

"Never" is rarely a word that applies to professional wrestling. Whether in real life or kayfabe, those in the business often put their differences aside in pursuit of a common goal.

With that in mind, Roman Reigns is still skeptical The Shield will ever reunite in WWE. Beyond citing Jon Moxley's move to AEW, Reigns explained how it simply wouldn't feel right.

"I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back," he said to Mania Club (via Wrestling Inc's Joseph Ciccolini). "We were so good and honestly I think we did the reunion thing a few years ago a little too much. We're one of the only factions who came into it as no-namers and then walked out and had our final group hug as world champions."

As long as one of Reigns, Moxley or Seth Rollins is a different promotion, The Shield clearly isn't coming back. Were those three to wrestle under the same banner again down the road, the temptation might be too good to pass up.