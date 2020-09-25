4 Ways Paulo Costa Can Beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

0 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Sometimes it’s easy. Sometimes it’s hard.

Regardless, as a big UFC pay-per-view nears, the B/R combat sports team brainstorms ways the main event underdog can pull off an upset.

Our suggestion that Justin Gaethje could break through against Tony Ferguson looks good these days, while our longshot cases for Felicia Spencer against Amanda Nunes and Jorge Masvidal over Kamaru Usman don’t.

This one’s somewhere in the middle.

According to odds posted by Caesars Palace, it'd take a $170 bet on Israel Adesanya to yield a $100 profit if the champ retains his middleweight title and a $100 wager on Paulo Costa to make $150 if the challenger wins.

If an upset occurs it’d be noticeable, but hardly earth-shattering.

Because neither man has lost in a combined 32 professional mixed martial arts matches—including 13 inside the Octagon—putting forth ways in one man can take the other’s 0 is a bit of a task. But we like it that way. And seeing how Costa is the underdog here, it’s his cause we’ll take up this time around.

So, in the spirit of Holly Holm, Forrest Griffin and Keith Jardine—authors of three of the UFC's biggest surprises over Ronda Rousey, Shogun Rua and Chuck Liddell, respectively—we assembled a short list of ways in which the dangerous contender might walk away in title-winning style come Sunday morning.

If you’re on Team Costa, click through to see how our ideas jibe with yours. And if you’re riding with the “Last Stylebender,” don’t say we didn’t warn you.