WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal Dies at Age 60

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Joseph Laurinaitis, best known by the professional wrestling moniker Road Warrior Animal, has died at the age of 60.

The announcement was made Wednesday on Twitter:

Laurinaitis teamed with Road Warrior Hawk (Michael Hegstrand) to form The Road Warriors in several promotions, including WCW, before having their name changed to the Legion of Doom in WWF.

The duo, often managed by Paul Ellering, became one of the top tag teams of the generation. Their attire, with face paint and spiked shoulder-pad armor, combined with their hard-hitting in-ring style, allowed them to become fan favorites around the world, including in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Hegstrand died in October 2003, just five months after the team's final WWE appearance.

They were two-time WWF tag team champions and earned induction in the WWE Hall of Fame along with Ellering as part of its 2011 class.

Here's some reaction to the former Superstar's passing:

Laurinaitis continued to compete after Hegstrand's death, frequently teaming up with Kensuke Sasaki, known as "Power Warrior," to form the Hell Warriors in Japan.

Minnesota native Laurinaitis was the brother of longtime WWE wrestler and executive John Laurinaitis, and his son, James Laurinaitis, was a standout linebacker at Ohio State who played eight years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.