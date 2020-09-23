Nuggets' Michael Malone on Comebacks: 'For Some Reason We Love the Bubble'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets came back from 3-1 series deficits to beat the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers in their first two playoff rounds and just took down the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, 114-106 on Tuesday.

After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke about his team's resiliency and perseverance on the Walt Disney World campus, where the end of the season is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone has us packing up and leaving. We're not ready to go. For some reason we love the bubble." Malone told reporters, per DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

The Lakers still hold a 2-1 series edge, but Denver has been tough to put away at Disney. The Nuggets are the only team in NBA history to come back from a pair of 3-1 deficits in back-to-back series, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Nuggets have been the comeback kings during the postseason. Denver was down 12 with 3:35 left in the third quarter in Game 5 of its first-round series against Utah but won by 10 to stave off elimination. The Nuggets also trailed by 10 in the first quarter of Game 6 versus the Jazz but emerged victorious by 12.

Game 5 of the Clippers series told a similar story to Game 5 of the Jazz matchup. Once again, Denver trailed by double digits in the third quarter of a game where it faced postseason elimination. Once again, it didn't matter, as the Nuggets overcame a 59-44 early third-quarter deficit to win by six.

In Game 6, Denver trailed 73-58 with 8:18 left in the third quarter but took the lead early in the fourth quarter and won 111-98 after a 53-25 run.

Yet again, Denver overcame a double-digit deficit in Game 7, trailing 54-43 with 3:25 in the second quarter before roaring back to end the Clips' season following a 104-89 win.

Denver nearly pulled off a double-digit comeback in Game 2 of the Lakers series, as the team trailed 70-54 early in the third quarter. However, an Anthony Davis three-pointer as time expired propelled L.A. to a 105-103 win.

Still, this series is far from over after Denver's win Tuesday, and if we've learned anything from this Nuggets team so far, it's that double-digit leads clearly aren't safe against them.

Denver and L.A. will hit the floor for Game 4 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.