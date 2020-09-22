Bucs' Bruce Arians Not Surprised by Rob Gronkowski's Lack of Targets

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Through his first two games out of retirement, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been targeted just four times by quarterback Tom Brady, with whom he won three Super Bowls in New England. But Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn't concerned about Gronk's lack of production, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

"We're not throwing the ball 50 times to the tight ends. That's what we have receivers for, that's the way our offense is built. Gronk's playing great run blocking in the fourth quarter, so I'm not concerned with his pass catches or his targets."

