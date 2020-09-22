WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Plans to Debut New Theme Music, Wrestle Shirtless

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Roman Reigns' heel turn will include wrestling shirtless and entering the ring with new theme music, per Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co.

According to Davis, Reigns had a Zoom call with a fan and revealed some other interesting details, including a "Mafia-style storyline." He also said he plans to keep his wrestling pants.

The new music will not drop until "the time is right in the storyline," per Davis.

The former Georgia Tech football player also said he misses the fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced WWE to shoot from its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without an audience.

Reigns turned heel after attacking Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman following their Universal Championship match at SummerSlam before aligning with manager Paul Heyman on the ensuing SmackDown.

The 35-year-old beat Wyatt and Strowman in a Triple Threat match at Payback on Aug. 30 to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.