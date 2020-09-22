Cam Newton Would Run the 'Same Damn Play' If Patriots Had Do-over vs. Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was yards away from sealing a comeback victory for his team against Seattle on Sunday when he was stopped by the Seahawks defense as time expired. But Newton, appearing on The Greg Hill Show (h/t WEEI), said he would do the exact same thing given the opportunity.

"The same damn play," he said. "... For me, we ran the play four times and we were successful three of the four times and the last time was the fourth play."

With 2:16 left to play, Newton helped cut the deficit to 35-30 with his second rushing touchdown of the day. He got the ball back at the Patriots' 19-yard line with 1:42 to go, and he drove New England 80 yards to set up the last play at the 1-yard line.

Seahawks safety Lano Hill wasn't even supposed to be playing—but with starter Quandre Diggs ejected in the first quarter and backup Marquise Blair out with an injury, the fourth-year safety came in to finish the game and stuff Newton when it mattered most.

"I thought our team competed hard," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "We scored, we covered a kickoff, got the ball back, got it to the 1-yard line. Seattle made a good play. Give them credit. They deserved to win. ... In the end, we just came up a little bit short."

Prior to the last play on Sunday, Newton was 16-of-20 scoring on rushing tries from the 1-yard line, including his two scores that night, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He also set an NFL record Sunday for most games with two or more rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in league history, with eight. He was the Patriots' leading rusher, collecting 47 yards on 11 attempts.