Dodgers Clinch 8th Straight NL West Title with 7-2 Win vs. Athletics

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League West champions for the eighth straight season.

The team was the first in the majors to clinch a playoff spot earlier this month and clinched the division title on Tuesday with a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles entered the season with high expectations and has lived up to them in the shortened 60-game season. The squad has been arguably the most consistent team in the majors in 2020, doing enough to stay in front of the exciting San Diego Padres in second place in the division.

The challenge for the Dodgers is succeeding in the playoffs after several years worth of disappointment.

In 2017 and 2018, the organization had a strong chance to bring home its first World Series title since 1988 but fell short in the final round to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. The team set a franchise record with 106 wins last season but suffered an NLDS upset at the hands of the Washington Nationals.

Clayton Kershaw will be among those trying to get the monkey off their back after producing a 4.43 postseason ERA in his career.

Kershaw has been as good as his past self this season with a 6-2 record and 2.15 ERA. Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May have also helped out the rotation along with Julio Urias and Walker Buehler when healthy, giving the Dodgers the No. 1 ERA in the majors and a lot of options for the postseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The offense is just as dangerous behind Mookie Betts, who has been exactly as advertised when acquired in an offseason trade. The outfielder is hitting .303 with 16 home runs and nine steals so far in 2020.

Even with inconsistency from talented players like Joc Pederson, Max Muncy and Gavin Lux, this is a deep enough lineup to scare opposing pitchers.

If everyone performs to their abilities, there might not be anyone in baseball who could beat this team.

The Dodgers will simply have to reach their potential as they prepare for the upcoming playoffs.