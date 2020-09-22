West Ham's David Moyes, Issa Diop, Josh Cullen Test Positive for COVID-19

Adam Davy/Associated Press

West Ham United announced Tuesday manager David Moyes, center back Issa Diop and midfielder Josh Cullen tested positive for COVID-19.

The three are asymptomatic and will begin adhering to health and safety protocols laid out by government officials and the Premier League.

West Ham went ahead with Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Hull City. Assistant manager Alan Irvine assumed Moyes' duties in the interim.

Diop and Cullen were both named to the starting XI against Hull, forcing the club to quickly identify replacements:

West Ham will return to Premier League action Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leyton Orient's Carabao Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur Tuesday was called off after the club confirmed Monday "a number of our first-team squad" tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Guardian's Ben Fisher, it's unclear whether Leyton will have to forfeit the match or be allowed to reschedule at a later date. The latter will be difficult with Tottenham's already busy schedule and the fact the Carabao Cup's fourth round is slated for next week.

The United Kingdom government was tentatively planning to allow for the return of fans at sporting events on a limited basis starting Oct. 1. However, the BBC's Dan Roan reported a spike in COVID-19 cases across the U.K. has shelved those plans and that fans may not be permitted to enter stadiums until at least late March.