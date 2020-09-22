Deion Sanders Denies Rumors of Terrell Owens, Warren Sapp Joining JSU Staff

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Deion Sanders has denied a report that he is assembling an all-star coaching staff to join him at Jackson State University.

Joe Cook of 16 WAPT News in Jackson, Mississippi, reported Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Warren Sapp will serve as assistants on Sanders' staff. The tweet has since been deleted.

Before the post was removed, however, Sanders quickly denied that report:

Sapp also took to social media to quiet the buzz—in a very bold manner:

Sanders announced on his 21st & Prime podcast that he would be taking over as head coach at Jackson State.

"God called me to Jackson State," he said (h/t Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger).

Sanders issued a statement when the school announced his hiring on Monday:

"I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University. This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically. It's my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general. I am TRULY proud to be a part of the JSU Tiger family. 'I BELIEVE'"

The Tigers will be Sanders' first foray into head coaching at the college level. He spent the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Texas.

Sanders' connections from his playing career and work as a television analyst for the NFL Network would seem to make it easier for him to build an elite coaching staff to help turn Jackson State into a power program in the FCS.