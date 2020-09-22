Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Postponed After 7 Positive COVID-19 Tests

Joe Raymond/Associated Press

Saturday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons has been postponed after seven Notre Dame student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Thirteen players are currently in isolation, with 10 quarantining. The university previously announced Monday that four student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported the team had canceled practice Tuesday. Notre Dame previously suspended practice in August after five players tested positive.

Notre Dame opened its 2020 season with consecutive wins over Duke and South Florida. The Irish are playing an ACC schedule after joining the conference on a temporary basis amid the pandemic. Notre Dame is a member school in every sport except football.

Wake Forest and Notre Dame both have bye weeks for the first week in October, so it's possible their game could be rescheduled for then now that this weekend has been ruled out.