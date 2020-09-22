The Rock Teases Possibly Playing in XFL: 'No Doubt I'll Get My Ass Whupped'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The XFL could be the first professional sports league to legalize The People's Elbow.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was part of an investment group that purchased the XFL in August. On Tuesday, the WWE legend teased his involvement could extend beyond an ownership stake.

"I was a good football player with great 'upper body violence' as my coach, Ed Orgeron, loved to call it, so maybe I'll be the first owner in pro football history to actually suit up and play in the game," he wrote in an Instagram post. "No doubt, I'll get my ass whupped, but at least I'm goin' out on my shied (sic)—XFL style."

Johnson played football at Miami and was a member of the Hurricanes' national championship-winning squad in 1991. He attempted to embark on a professional career with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

Unfortunately, the odds are slim fans get to see Johnson back on the gridiron given both his age (48) and lengthy layoff from the game.

Maybe he can make a movie about a comeback in the XFL.