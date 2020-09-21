Magic Johnson Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Willie Frazier

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

A judge granted Hall of Famer Magic Johnson on Monday a temporary restraining order against a man he says has been stalking him, according to TMZ Sports.

Johnson's lawyers stated in legal filings that Willie Frazier began contacting the Los Angeles Lakers legend at his home and business addresses. Among other things, Frazier claimed Johnson stole his identity.

Per TMZ, Frazier's communications "became increasingly frequent" and he began leaving voicemails on an almost weekly basis.

"On some of those calls, Frazier claimed he was with the FBI and that if Magic didn't do what he wanted, he would physically harm Magic and his staff," according to TMZ. "Magic characterizes the behavior as a form of 'stalking,' saying he feared for his and others' safety."

Johnson pursued legal action after Frazier gained access to his workplace and traveled to the floor where the 61-year-old has his office.

Frazier must remain at least 100 feet away from Johnson and a group of employees covered under the restraining order.